Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey

Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.(Sunset Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Things are hopping at the Sunset Zoo in Kansas as employees welcome the addition of a rare albino wallaby.

Workers named it Bruny, after an island off Tasmania that is home to about 200 of the melanin-challenged marsupials.

The wallaby only recently emerged from its mother’s pouch, months after being born.

Zoo officials still don’t know whether Bruny is a boy or a girl, so it’s a good thing they gave the joey a unisex name.

Bruny also has a non-albino brother named Arlo who came out of the pouch before Bruny.

The two additions bring the wallaby count at the Sunset Zoo to five.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect car in Party Works shooting
Southaven Police searching for suspect in Party Works shooting
Police lights.
Senatobia Police say a man walked in Walmart with a rifle slung over his shoulder
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Police lights.
One juvenile shot, another detained by police
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020, file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme