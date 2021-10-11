Advertise with Us
Two suspects wanted for burglary at Memphis high school

Two suspects wanted for burglary at Memphis high school
Two suspects wanted for burglary at Memphis high school(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for burglary at a Memphis high school.

The burglary happened September 30 at Overton High School on Lanier.

Memphis police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., two male suspects entered the school through an unlocked door, took property, and fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a male between 18 and 25 years old. He has a thin build and his hair is in twists. He was wearing a red and black jacket, a black t-shirt with an unknown design on it, blue jeans with rips and the color pink in them, and black and white shoes.

The second suspect is also between 18 and 25 years old. He has a medium build and was wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white Adidas slides.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is asked to call Memphis police.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

