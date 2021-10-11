Advertise with Us
State Sen. Katrina Robinson files motion to be acquitted

State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson has filed a motion to be acquitted or get a new trial.

Robinson was convicted on four counts of wire fraud on September 30.

She was initially indicted on 15 counts of embezzlement as well but a judge acquitted her of those charges.

Robinson and her attorneys say the government violated the fifth amendment when they shifted their theories and allegations during the trial. Attorneys argued the evidence the government presented to the jury was too weak to find Robinson guilty.

Robinson is accused of using federal grant money intended for her business, to pay for personal expenses.

It is unclear when the judge will issue a ruling on this motion.

