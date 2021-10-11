Shelby County Commission launches redistricting site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission announced the launch of a new website to share the latest on redistricting in Shelby County.

The website will allow residents to see proposed redistricting maps that are up for consideration.

Resident can comment on the maps and attend virtual meetings.

The commission plans to wrap up the redistricting process in November.

If you are interested in learning more, visit myshelbytndistricts.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.