Shelby County Commission launches redistricting site

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission announced the launch of a new website to share the latest on redistricting in Shelby County.

The website will allow residents to see proposed redistricting maps that are up for consideration.

Resident can comment on the maps and attend virtual meetings.

The commission plans to wrap up the redistricting process in November.

If you are interested in learning more, visit myshelbytndistricts.com.

