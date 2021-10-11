Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen shooting suspect is facing an aggravated assault charge after shooting another teen in the back over the weekend.

A Memphis police report released Monday details the moment gunfire erupted.

The report says the suspect told investigators he was being bullied by a group of boys and they were attempting to jump him. He told police he grabbed a gun from inside a home on Pueblo Avenue near Overton Crossing Sunday afternoon and fired into the group of teens striking one. The shooting victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a witness who saw the shooting take place told police she also saw a group of four or five boys yelling and cursing at the suspect before he went into the home and grabbed the gun.

Police say they found six shell casings in the area, but the gun has not been located.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect car in Party Works shooting
Southaven Police searching for suspect in Party Works shooting
Police lights.
Senatobia Police say a man walked in Walmart with a rifle slung over his shoulder
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Police lights.
One juvenile shot, another detained by police
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash

Latest News

Shelby County Commission launches redistricting site
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape hit with federal charges
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP...
LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 11
COVID-19 data continues on downward trend in Shelby County