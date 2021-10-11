Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen shooting suspect is facing an aggravated assault charge after shooting another teen in the back over the weekend.

A Memphis police report released Monday details the moment gunfire erupted.

The report says the suspect told investigators he was being bullied by a group of boys and they were attempting to jump him. He told police he grabbed a gun from inside a home on Pueblo Avenue near Overton Crossing Sunday afternoon and fired into the group of teens striking one. The shooting victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a witness who saw the shooting take place told police she also saw a group of four or five boys yelling and cursing at the suspect before he went into the home and grabbed the gun.

Police say they found six shell casings in the area, but the gun has not been located.

The male juvenile suspect was charged with Aggravated Assault. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.