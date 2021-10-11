Police: Man shot on Knight Arnold Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting near Knight Arnold Road.
Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect reportedly fled in a gray Chevy Cruze.
Officers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH.
