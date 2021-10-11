Advertise with Us
Police: Man shot on Knight Arnold Road

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting near Knight Arnold Road.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect reportedly fled in a gray Chevy Cruze.

Officers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH.

