Police: Man shot on Knight Arnold Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting near Knight Arnold Road.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect reportedly fled in a gray Chevy Cruze.

Officers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH.

