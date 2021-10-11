Investigation ongoing after juvenile suspect shoots a child over the weekend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is injured and another child is detained after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.

The victim was shot on Pueblo Avenue near Overton Crossing Sunday afternoon. He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Another boy was detained. Officers haven’t said how old the boys are or what may have led up to the shooting but the incident adds to the alarming number of shootings in Memphis.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has been very vocal about gun violence in Memphis; he shared solutions in his weekly update.

A Group Violence Intervention Program has recently been implemented, the city is also focusing on rebuilding the Memphis Police Department, punishing violent offenders, positively affecting more young people and reducing recidivism.

Strickland says the city is working hard to increase economic opportunity.

Strickland also says the juvenile justice system should provide more resources to Juvenile Court and the new Youth Assessment Center for at-risk juveniles.

Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis spoke at the Frayser Exchange Club this past week where she talked about the need for more officers and resources, in addition to working with community stakeholders and reaching out to youth at a young age to prevent crimes in the future.

