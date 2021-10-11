Advertise with Us
MPD officer killed during crash investigation to be honored this week

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will be honoring one of their own this week in multiple ways after an officer was hit by a vehicle while on the job.

Officer Darrell Adams was investigating a two-vehicle crash along I-40 and North Watkins when he was struck by a semi-truck. Adams had been with the department for five years.

On Monday evening a visitation is planned to honor Adams. On Tuesday officers will hold a Sea of Blue from Hope Church to the precinct on Austin Peay followed by his funeral service.

“Some of his coworkers shared how he was a huge Tennessee Titans fan and how he worked hard and loved his family,” said Essica Cage-Rosario, Memphis Police Association President. “He worked for his family, he was actually working overtime that day.”

Rosario says from talking with his colleagues, she could tell they adored him.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said her “heart aches for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city.”

Adams is the third Memphis police officer to die in a traffic-related crash this year.

