Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan announces candidacy for Shelby County mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan launched his campaign to run for the mayor of Shelby County Monday.

“In my time as an elected official, I’ve strived to bring honesty, transparency, and accountability to local government,” said Morgan. “Elected leaders are the servants of the people. With both passion and measured judgment, I have endeavored to protect your family, friends, and neighbors. But while other communities around the country have thrived, Shelby County has settled for less than the status quo. You and I both know that we deserve better.”

Morgan represents District 5. He assumed office in 2016. He ran for reelection to the city council and won in the October 2019 general election.

