Man indicted in shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Memphis.

Daylyn Byers, 22, was indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The drive-by shooting happened September 28, 2020 on Crillion Drive in southwest Memphis following a series of altercations with a group of people. 12-year-old Deuntay Davis was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital. A 24-year-old man was also shot in the back and hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, witnesses said Byers lived near the scene of the shooting and made threats earlier in the day about shooting multiple people.

Byers is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $1 million bond.

