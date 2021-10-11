Advertise with Us
‘Legendz of the Streetz’ tour reschedules Memphis show date

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “Legendz of the Streetz” tour is rescheduling its date to take the stage at the FedExForum.

The tour, featuring artists like Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, was originally set to come to the Bluff City on October 22 but now fans will have to wait until February 2, 2022.

A promoter connected to the tour says it wants to “ensure that the show is bigger and better for the state of Tennessee.”

Anyone who has already purchased tickets can use them on the rescheduled date, so be sure to hold on to them. Anyone who will not be able to attend on the rescheduled date should contact the vendor you purchased from no later than January 6, 2022.

The FedExForum Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

