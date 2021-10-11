Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s State of Emergency has been extended for an additional 30 days.

Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, made the announcement on Monday.

The extension will continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response, including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.

Governor Reeves also announced that there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Suspect car in Party Works shooting
Southaven Police searching for suspect in Party Works shooting
Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun
Jim Coley
Former Tennessee State Representative Jim Coley dies

Latest News

Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan announces candidacy for Shelby County mayor
Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan announces candidacy for Shelby County mayor
Man indicted in shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Memphis
Man indicted in shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Memphis
Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinx sorority founded at Arkansas State
Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinx sorority founded at Arkansas State
Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinx sorority founded at Arkansas State
Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinx sorority founded at Arkansas State
New street light Christmas ornaments coming to Whitehaven
New street light Christmas ornaments coming to Whitehaven