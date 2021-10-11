Former Tennessee State Representative Jim Coley dies

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of Jim Coley has informed friends and colleagues the former state representative has died at the age of 70.

Coley was Tennessee’s district 97 representative from 2006 until 2020 when he decided to retire.

Coley’s son, Evan in a Facebook post says “We have already gotten so much support and appreciate all the love that’s been shared with us”.

Coley is a Memphis State University and University of Memphis alum. He is also a former Bolton High School teacher.

See what former colleagues of Coley had to say about his passing:

Saddened to hear our dear friend and former colleague, Jim Coley, has passed away. His compassion and heart were unmatched. He was steadfast in his commitment to serve and was a friend to all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/X4zqhLyccM — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) October 11, 2021

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a great statesman and friend, Representative Jim Coley. As an outspoken voice for education and human trafficking victims, he represented the people of Shelby County with kindness and compassion. Prayers today for the Coley Family. pic.twitter.com/SXRdr7XeL7 — Brian Kelsey (@BrianKelsey) October 11, 2021

Representative Coley was a champion for Shelby County and efforts to end human trafficking in Tennessee.



He served 14 years for district 97 and was a great friend. His heart was for public service and he will be greatly missed. I am honored to have known him. pic.twitter.com/LJOxkPnqkB — Representative John Gillespie (@GillespieVote) October 11, 2021

I just learned of the passing of State Rep. Jim Coley. Jim Coley was one of the kindest, most compassionate persons I knew in the TN legislature. He NEVER let partisanship drive his decision making. He was about the people. His experience as an educator was invaluable to (1/2) — State Representative Antonio Parkinson (@TNRepParkinson) October 11, 2021

