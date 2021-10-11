Advertise with Us
Former Tennessee State Representative Jim Coley dies

Jim Coley
Jim Coley(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of Jim Coley has informed friends and colleagues the former state representative has died at the age of 70.

Coley was Tennessee’s district 97 representative from 2006 until 2020 when he decided to retire.

Coley’s son, Evan in a Facebook post says “We have already gotten so much support and appreciate all the love that’s been shared with us”.

Coley is a Memphis State University and University of Memphis alum. He is also a former Bolton High School teacher.

See what former colleagues of Coley had to say about his passing:

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

