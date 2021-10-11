First Alert to thunderstorms and gusty winds today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but thunderstorms with heavy rain will arrive with a cold front later today. Showers will start in eastern Arkansas by late morning and then rain will spread into Shelby County and other areas in west Tennessee and northwest Mississippi after 1 pm. Some storms could have strong winds and frequent lightning. Rain will push east of the area after sunset and clouds will quickly clear tonight. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will also be windy today with wind gust up to 30 mph.

TODAY: Cloudy. 70% storms. Highs around 80 degrees. Winds: South at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be dry with full sunshine and lower humidity thanks to the front. Wednesday could feature an isolated shower, but most will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid-60s to near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. Highs will climb into the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: The weekend could start off wet Saturday morning, but will quickly dry out by lunchtime. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 and lows will fall around 50 degrees. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

