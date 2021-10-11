Advertise with Us
Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Tennessee girl

TBI said Trisha Luttrell is missing from Bedford County.
Trisha Luttrell
Trisha Luttrell(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for 10-year-old Trisha Luttrell Monday morning.

The child is missing from Bedford County, Tennessee, and has a known medical condition.

According to police, she was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans and slide sandals with pink and silver mermaid sequins.

Police have not said which way she went, or who she may be with.

Trisha is 4-foot-5, approximately 64 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know anything or see her, call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

