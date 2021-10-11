Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story that takes a deep dive into the where Shelby County stands in terms of COVID-19 and what is attributing to the decrease in cases.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect car in Party Works shooting
Southaven Police searching for suspect in Party Works shooting
Police lights.
Senatobia Police say a man walked in Walmart with a rifle slung over his shoulder
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Police lights.
One juvenile shot, another detained by police
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash

Latest News

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Shelby County Commission launches redistricting site
Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department
Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department
Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department
Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department