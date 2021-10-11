Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story that takes a deep dive into the where Shelby County stands in terms of COVID-19 and what is attributing to the decrease in cases.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.