Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday.
They talked about Hardiman’s recent story that takes a deep dive into the where Shelby County stands in terms of COVID-19 and what is attributing to the decrease in cases.
Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.