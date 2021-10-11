COVID-19 data continues on downward trend in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths across the county within the last 24 hours.

The health department says there are 36 additional children who have contracted the virus as well.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Shelby County has seen over 143,900 cases and 2,162 deaths.

There are currently 2,329 active cases in total and 660 of those cases are among children.

The Delta variant took the school-aged population by storm within recent months as schools welcomed students back and vaccines were largely available for those 12 and up.

Active pediatric cases in Shelby County were and still are a major concern of health officials.

At the peak of the summer surge, children accounted for nearly 40% of all active cases. That has since dropped to 30% as downward trends continue in Shelby County.

Hospitalizations are also a point of concern. Acute care and ICU utilization has been in the red zone for the majority of the pandemic. At last check, both are 93% capacity.

Healthcare resource tracking system 10/6 (Shelby County Health Department)

Health officials are encouraging more vaccinations to not only decrease hospitalizations but also reach herd immunity. Right now the goal is to have 700,000 people fully vaccinated across the county and that goal is 70% reached.

Shelby County vaccination breakdown:

494,249 total people vaccinated

78,761 people partially vaccinated

415,488 people fully vaccinated

893,894 total vaccinations administered

7,117 vaccinations reported within last seven days

For more information on COVID-19 visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

