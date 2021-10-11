Coach who forged COVID documents barred from teaching

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas football coach who pleaded guilty Monday to forging COVID-19 documents will not be able to teach for the next five years.

Michael L. Harrell of Piggott pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 to second-degree forgery in Clay County Circuit Court.

In exchange for his plea, the judge ordered Harrell to pay court costs and fees totaling $940.

Harrell also agreed to “not teach for a period of 5 years from the date of this plea.”

Harrell served as the head football coach for Piggott High School until his resignation on Dec. 11, 2020, following his arrest.

According to investigators, Harrell forged Arkansas Department of Health documents exempting a student from COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

