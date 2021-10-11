Clear and cooler overnight

Advertise with Us
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Clear overnight and not as windy. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Winds will become light.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will turn east at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: An isolated shower is possible Wednesday or Thursday, but most will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s to near 70. Rain chances will be slightly higher Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front move through. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: The weekend could start with a stray shower Saturday morning but will quickly dry out by lunchtime. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

