Breezy with showers through evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Windy today along with showers and a few storms will be possible east of the Mississippi River through evening. The severe threat remains low but some storms could contain downpours and gusty wind. Rain will exit east of the area after 8 pm and clouds will quickly clear tonight.

THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of showers & storms. Highs around 80 degrees. Winds: South at 15 to 20 mph and gusting.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear not as windy. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: Light Northeast.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday could feature an isolated shower, but most will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid-60s to near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms as a cold front approach. Highs will climb into the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front move through. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: The weekend could start off wet Saturday morning but will quickly dry out by lunchtime. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 and lows will fall around 50 degrees. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

