Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Idaho

An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.
(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis from Idaho who is believed to be in danger.

Kingston has black hair and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Authorities believe the child is with Lucy Elena Mendoza and may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

The vehicle may be near places with free wifi because the suspect has no current address. Mendoza is living from her car and using applications on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

