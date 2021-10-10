Tracking a cold front that will bring chances of showers & storms Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Changes will arrive tomorrow as a cold front moves into the Mid-South, bringing clouds, showers, and a few storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Mid-South in a Marginal Threat (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms as a cold front moves into the area. A few strong to severe storms west of the MS River will be possible during the morning on Monday and then east of the MS River during the afternoon. Main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Expect breezy conditions as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Rain will taper off by evening and temperatures will only fall slightly behind the front. We are tracking stronger front by the end of the week that could bring a more significant drop in temperatures.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and a sstray shower ppossible along with lows near 70 and southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms and a few storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will be breezy with southwesterly winds blowing at 15-25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds with a stray shower possible, lows in the lower 60s and northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday could feature an isolated shower, but most will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid-60s to near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. Highs will climb into the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances will increase Thursday night and Friday as a stronger front will move through bringing more clouds and showers. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend could start off wet Saturday morning as a cold front will be exiting by late Saturday morning. By afternoon on Saturday decreasing clouds along and with highs near 70 and lows will fall around 50 degrees. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

