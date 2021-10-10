Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on scene of Blacksmith Drive shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting that happened this evening near Blacksmith Drive.

Police say one person was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call 901-528-CASH.

