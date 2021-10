MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on Pueblo Avenue.

According to police, one juvenile boy was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say another juvenile has been detained.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1505 Pueblo Ave. One male juvenile was struck. He was xported to LeBonheur in critical condition.

Officers have one male juvenile detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 10, 2021

