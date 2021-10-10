Advertise with Us
Health department reports 142 new COVID-19 in Shelby County

COVID-19 data 10.10.21
COVID-19 data 10.10.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 142 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 143,781 and there have been 2,162 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.10.21
COVID-19 data dashboard 10.10.21(Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 1,000 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 70.5% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 493,434 total people vaccinated
  • 78,957 people partially vaccinated
  • 414,862 people fully vaccinated
  • 892,855 total vaccinations administered
  • 7,001 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks as well. On October 2 the weekly positivity rate was reported at 6.9%, down from 17.6% at the peak of the summer surge in August.

Shelby County hospital capacity data shows more than 90% of Mid-South hospitals are being utilized.

This is partially due to COVID-19 patients in need of care due to side effects from the virus along with patients with other health issues.

The Shelby County Health Department reports acute care utilization is at 93% and ICU is at 93%, showing utilization in the red zone, according to the Healthcare Resource Tracking System.

The numbers were last reported on Thursday, October 6 at 5 p.m.

Healthcare resource tracking system 10/6
Healthcare resource tracking system 10/6(Shelby County Health Department)

