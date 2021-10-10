First responders celebrated with fifth annual day of celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement and other first responders were celebrated today during the 5th annual First Responders Day of Appreciation.

The event is hosted by Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, a nonprofit working to make neighborhoods safer in Memphis.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. was among the law enforcement leaders on hand enjoying a hot meal resembling a Thanksgiving feast.

Stevie Moore, the co-founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, said the event is a way to show appreciation to first responders.

“We just want to say today thank you. And we just want the community to know that we got to bond with our law enforcement first responders. If we are going to get crime lower, we’ve got to come together,” Moore said.

Community members volunteered by cooking the food that was served to first responders.

Organizers canceled last year’s event because of the pandemic and were excited to be holding it once again.

