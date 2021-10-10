Advertise with Us
Early morning shootings leave one dead and one in the hospital

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to two different shootings early this morning.

According to police the first occurred around 12:34 a.m.

Officers responded to shots fired near East Pontotoc Avenue and found one man unresponsive in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect is known, but fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

Memphis Police say the second shooting happened around 9:35 a.m.

Officers responded to a shooting at Marianna Street and Deadrick Avenue. One man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police encourage anyone with information about either of these incidents to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

