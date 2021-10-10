Beautiful day in store for us, but changes are on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Enjoy today! It will feature lots of sun, warm temperatures, and low humidity. Changes arrive tomorrow as a cold front moves into the Mid-South, bringing clouds, showers, and a few storms. Another front will move in at the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 70 and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Mid-South in a Marginal Threat (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms as a cold front moves into the area. Overall, we are looking at a few strong to severe storms west of the MS River during the morning then east of the MS River during the afternoon. Main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Expect breezy conditions as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

MID-WEEK: Tuesday through Thursday could feature an isolated shower, but most will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid-60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: A stronger front will move through on Friday, bringing more clouds and showers. The front should push east of the Mid-South by Saturday with drier, cooler (below average temperatures) into the region for the weekend.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

