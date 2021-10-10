Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
Suspect car in Party Works shooting
Southaven Police searching for suspect in Party Works shooting
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Police lights.
Senatobia Police say a man walked in Walmart with a rifle slung over his shoulder
“It’s a complicated, factually driven case” says attorney defending former NBA player Tony...
“It’s a complicated, factually driven case” says attorney defending former NBA player Tony Allen and his wife in wire fraud case

Latest News

FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
This booking photo shows Matthew Mire.
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several La. parishes taken into custody
In this Jan. 29, 2007, file photo Yvette Ibarra holds a Dancing Princess Barbie doll while...
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores