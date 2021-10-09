Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warm again Sunday followed by rain next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another warm day for the Midsouth, and Sunday will be more of the same with highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Rain chances starting Monday and a few storms will be possible on Monday. Rain chances will be daily for most of next week but not a washout any of the days we see rain. Temperatures will start to cool by the end of next week and especially into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s and winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 70 and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms on Monday as a front washes out across the area with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday could feature an isolated shower but most will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s to near 70. A stronger front will move through Thursday and Friday with more clouds and showers. The highest chance of rain will likely be Thursday night and possibly into Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 70s on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evan Brooke Redd
Former DeSoto County school teacher accused of sexual battery to child
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
Shooting at Commas Lounge
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings at Memphis gas station, nightclub
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

10/9/2021
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 9, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Dry and unseasonably warm weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Weather
Spencer's Forecast