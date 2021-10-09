Warm again Sunday followed by rain next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another warm day for the Midsouth, and Sunday will be more of the same with highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Rain chances starting Monday and a few storms will be possible on Monday. Rain chances will be daily for most of next week but not a washout any of the days we see rain. Temperatures will start to cool by the end of next week and especially into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s and winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 70 and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms on Monday as a front washes out across the area with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday could feature an isolated shower but most will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s to near 70. A stronger front will move through Thursday and Friday with more clouds and showers. The highest chance of rain will likely be Thursday night and possibly into Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 70s on Friday.

