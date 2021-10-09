Advertise with Us
Southaven Police investigate shooting at a Party Works store

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are investigating a shooting at a Party Works store.

Police say the shooting happened at 11:34 a.m. Saturday at the store on Airways Blvd.

Officers say one person was rushed to Baptist Desoto Hospital.

No word on any suspects or arrests. Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.

