Southaven Police investigate shooting at a Party Works store

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are investigating a shooting at a Party Works store.

Police say the shooting happened at 11:34 a.m. Saturday at the store on Airways Blvd.

Officers say one person was rushed to Baptist Desoto Hospital.

No word on any suspects or arrests. Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.

