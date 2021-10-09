Senatobia Police say a man walked in Walmart with a rifle slung over his shoulder

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Walmart in Senatobia was placed on lockdown after police received a call of man entering with a rifle slung over his shoulder.

Police say the man bought some dog food and then left the store. Police later determined that the scene was safe and reviewed surveillance footage to gather more information.

Officers have since identified and been in contact with the man, and further due diligence will be underway as the investigation is completed.

Senatobia Police made this statement in a Facebook post about the investigation:

“The Senatobia Police Department supports the lawful exercise of second amendment rights. We do ask everyone to exercise good judgement and to please understand that the surrounding circumstances could cause alarm by the general public in light of recent mass shootings at grocery stores.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.