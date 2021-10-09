Police: Two shot, one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting near Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

Police say two people were found shot, one man and one woman. The man did not survive his injuries and the woman is said to be in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

