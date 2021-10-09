Open house event helps connect ex-offenders with resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Office of Re-entry hosted an open house Saturday to help ex-offenders navigate their way back into society.

For people who’ve served time in jail or prison, successfully re-entering society is harder than it seems.

According to the Sycamore Institute, about half of all felony offenders in Tennessee return to prison within three years.

The Shelby County Office of Re-entry was created to help ex-offenders get off to a good start.

Many need help finding a job.

“In order to make our community as safe as possible, we must make sure that everyone feels like they’re apart of the community,” said DeAndre Brown, the acting executive director of the Shelby County Office of Re-entry.

On Saturday, the office held an open house and block party to connect ex-offenders with resources, including employment opportunities.

Brown understands the difficulties ex-offenders face trying to start over.

He spent a couple of years in prison himself and founded LifeLine to Success to help other ex-offenders.

“I believe this gives Memphis an opportunity to be great,” said Brown. “When everybody can feel apart, it can only lift people up. It lifts everybody else up. We’re no longer going to look at people as ‘other.’ Everyone can be included.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said helping ex-offenders improves public safety.

“Formerly incarcerated individuals face many challenges upon reentering society that can lead to reoffending. By helping ex-offenders, we can reduce crime, improve public safety, and change lives,” said Harris.

Keeping ex-offenders out of trouble is also a key part of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s plan to combat violence.

For people who’ve served time in jail or prison, programs like this are a vital lifeline.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.