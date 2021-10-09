Memphis police chief talks plan to curb crime in the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in two separate shootings in Memphis Thursday night and no arrests have been made.

One shooting happened at the BP gas station on Lamar Avenue. The other shooting happened on Brompton Road.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis took a hands-on approach and made her way to the BP gas station scene during the early investigation.

Community activist Charlie Caswell says Davis on the scene is a sign of change.

She spoke at the Frayser Exchange Club Thursday where Caswell listened to her plans to curb crime in the city.

“I was very much inspired by what she had to say. I think that the reason for bringing her here as a community-based, focused director, we saw that and heard that from her,” said Caswell.

Caswell said she also talked about the need for more officers and resources, in addition to working with community stakeholders and reaching out to youth at a young age to prevent crimes in the future

“One of them was she’s got a deep understanding of the deep-rooted issues of adverse childhood experiences and trauma that many of these children and individuals who choose crime, some of the things they go through early on in life,” he said.

Both of Thursday’s shootings are still under investigation.

Action News 5 also reached out to the Memphis Police Department for a full look at Davis’ plans that were presented at the exchange club.

