Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health Department reports 159 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 numbers 10.9.21
COVID-19 numbers 10.9.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 159 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 143,639 and deaths to 2,162 since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.9.21
COVID-19 data dashboard 10.9.21(Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 974 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 70.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 493,048 total people vaccinated
  • 79,163 people partially vaccinated
  • 413,885 people fully vaccinated
  • 891,122 total vaccinations administered
  • 6,546 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks as well. On October 2 the weekly positivity rate was reported at 6.9%, down from 17.6% at the peak of the summer surge in August.

Shelby County hospital capacity data shows more than 90% of Mid-South hospitals are being utilized.

This is partially due to COVID-19 patients in need of care due to side effects from the virus along with patients with other health issues.

The Shelby County Health Department reports acute care utilization is at 93% and ICU is at 93%, showing utilization in the red zone, according to the Healthcare Resource Tracking System.

The numbers were last reported on Thursday, October 6 at 5 p.m.

Healthcare resource tracking system 10/6
Healthcare resource tracking system 10/6(Shelby County Health Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evan Brooke Redd
Former DeSoto County school teacher accused of sexual battery to child
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash
Shooting at Commas Lounge
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings at Memphis gas station, nightclub
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19