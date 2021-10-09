Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department

Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department
Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The loss of a Memphis police officer continues to be felt through the community.

34-year-old Darrell Adams was hit and fatally injured by an oncoming 18-wheeler while responding to a crash last Saturday.

Friday, MPD Moms gathered to support the officers closest to Adams with food and love

The MPD Moms brought meals to the Austin Peay precinct right before a special balloon release was held in Adams’ honor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Collierville police release details on events leading up to Kroger mass shooting
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Evan Brooke Redd
Former DeSoto County school teacher accused of sexual battery to child

Latest News

Conway Cares
ENTER TO WIN: Heating and Cooling system from Conway Cares!
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
West Memphis aquatic center
West Memphis mayor pushing for multi-million dollar aquatic center