Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The loss of a Memphis police officer continues to be felt through the community.
34-year-old Darrell Adams was hit and fatally injured by an oncoming 18-wheeler while responding to a crash last Saturday.
Friday, MPD Moms gathered to support the officers closest to Adams with food and love
The MPD Moms brought meals to the Austin Peay precinct right before a special balloon release was held in Adams’ honor.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.