Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The loss of a Memphis police officer continues to be felt through the community.

34-year-old Darrell Adams was hit and fatally injured by an oncoming 18-wheeler while responding to a crash last Saturday.

Friday, MPD Moms gathered to support the officers closest to Adams with food and love

The MPD Moms brought meals to the Austin Peay precinct right before a special balloon release was held in Adams’ honor.

