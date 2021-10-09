Dry and unseasonably warm weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm weekend ahead for the Midsouth, with highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Temperatures during the early to middle part of the work look slightly cooler than the weekend, but still 5-10 degrees above normal. Cooler air should arrive Thursday with near to slightly below normal afternoon high temperatures expected by Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with a mix of sun and high clouds on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s both days. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: An isolated shower is possible Monday as a front washes out across the area with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with highs in the 80s. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70. A stronger front will move through Thursday and Friday with more clouds and showers. The highest chance of rain will likely be Thursday night or Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 70s Friday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

