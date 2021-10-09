1 person dead, 2 injured after Memphis car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two people are injured following a car crash in Memphis Friday night.

The two-car accident happened at Sam Copper Boulevard near White Station.

Memphis police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims were transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

Drivers are urged to use caution while in the area until the scene is clear.

Officers are on the scene of a two-car crash at Sam Cooper near White Station. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two individuals were xported to Baptist East in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 9, 2021

