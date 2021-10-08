Advertise with Us
West Memphis mayor pushing for multi-million dollar aquatic center

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is pushing for a major new development in the city.

During Thursday’s West Memphis City Council meeting, the $34 million plan was presented and council members opened the floor for discussion.

McClendon says a multi-million dollar aquatic center would be great not only for the community but also a major draw for tourists.

Some city council members raised questions about the price tag.

But McClendon maintains the aquatic park will be a major draw to the city.

“Not just providing for our kids...what’s the best way to bring the 1.4 million people across the bridge,” he said. “The 7,000 people traveling on our interstate every day and 4.1 million people visiting and we hire someone that’s going to come in and make sure our baseball fields are filled, our gyms are filled, the volleyball and basketball tournaments.”

The proposal was tabled at the meeting

Council members could let voters decide how to fund the project next year during a special election.

