Warming up this weekend, rain returns Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have a dry day with full sunshine, which will help temperatures climb to the upper 80s. The warm-up will continue over the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s this weekend. Although there will be a few clouds mixed in on Saturday and Sunday, it will remain dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 67 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: A weak cold front will approach the Mid-South on Monday, so rain will be possible. The best chance for rain will be in the late afternoon and evening. A stray shower will also be possible Tuesday through Thursday. It will feel warm and muggy next week. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s on Monday and then mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a slight drop in temperatures at the end of next week.

