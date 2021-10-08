Visitation and funeral today in honor of Rhodes College student killed in home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be a visitation Friday for the Rhodes College student killed during a home invasion last weekend.

The visitation will take place at St. Peter Parish hall at 1 p.m. and then a mass in celebration of Drew Ranier’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Rainer’s service will be livestreamed HERE.

A police affidavit reveals the moments that took place inside Ranier’s home on Mclean Boulevard where the shooting happened.

Five people were inside the home when three to four men kicked in the door wearing tightly drawn hoodies.

The man accused of killing Ranier, Rainess Holmes reportedly demanded Rainer type in the password to his iPad. When Rainer failed to do so, Holmes reportedly fired a gun shooting him.

Homes appeared in court Thursday for several charges including first-degree murder.

“Today was the very start of what I’ll imagine will be a long process,” said Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman.

The investigation into the home invasion is still ongoing.

Holmes faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

He has been appointed a public defender and his next court date is next Thursday, October 14.

He appeared in court again on Friday for violation of probation in connection to a 2018 burglary.

