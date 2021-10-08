Advertise with Us
USPS trucks robbed, reward offered for information

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - USPS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on a suspect involved in three incidents, including robberies of mail trucks, on October 4 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:20 p.m.

USPS says that all three incidents involved the same suspect in a white four-door Ford Fusion.

The suspect is described as: A black male, approximately 18 to 25 of age, thin build, approximately 5′8″ to 6′ tall, about 150 to 170 pounds, dark complexion and wearing short to medium twists in his hair. He was wearing a black hooded t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

In the first incident, the man pulled in front of a USPS mail truck near Kings Grant Cove and pointed a handgun at the letter carrier, but the carrier fled the scene before any demands were made.

The second incident occurred near Silver Chalice Drive and the man approached the letter carrier and pointed a handgun at the carrier. The man then stole packages from the mail truck and fled the scene.

In the third incident, the man approached a mail carrier near Hallshire Cove, pointed a black semi-automatic gun at the carrier and stole parcels from the mail truck.

The man is to be considered armed and dangerous

USPS is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the mans arrest. If you have any information on any of the incidents call 901-528-CASH.

Reward offered for info in USPS carrier robberies
