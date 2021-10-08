Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Unseasonably warm weekend ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine through sunset. Temperatures will hold in the 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few high clouds with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with a mix of sun and high clouds on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s both days. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: An isolated shower is possible Monday as a front washes out across the area with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with highs in the 80s. A stronger front will move through Thursday and Friday with more clouds. The highest chance of rain will likely be Thursday night or Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Collierville police release details on events leading up to Kroger mass shooting
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Shooting at Commas Lounge
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings at Memphis gas station, nightclub

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Millions of man-made debris and naturally occurring micrometeoroids orbit in and around Earth's...
Breakdown: What is space junk and why is it a problem?
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Friday Weather - 10/8
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures climb this weekend & First Alert to rain next week