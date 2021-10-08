Unseasonably warm weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine through sunset. Temperatures will hold in the 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few high clouds with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with a mix of sun and high clouds on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s both days. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: An isolated shower is possible Monday as a front washes out across the area with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with highs in the 80s. A stronger front will move through Thursday and Friday with more clouds. The highest chance of rain will likely be Thursday night or Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

