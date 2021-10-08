Two shot, one dead in shooting on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a BP Station on Lamar Avenue Thursday evening.

Police say two men were found that had been shot, one was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the suspects are two black men wearing dark clothing in a white four-door sedan that was last seen heading southbound on Parkway from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information about this incident call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.