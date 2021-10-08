Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two shot, one dead in shooting on Lamar Avenue

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a BP Station on Lamar Avenue Thursday evening.

Police say two men were found that had been shot, one was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the suspects are two black men wearing dark clothing in a white four-door sedan that was last seen heading southbound on Parkway from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information about this incident call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
TBI: Man shot, killed by officers at Hardeman County Sheriff's Office
TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Woman uses Mexican upbringing to grow new business
Hispanic Heritage Month: Woman uses Mexican upbringing to grow new business
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Third Memphis police officer dies in traffic-related crash in 2021
Memphis Police announce funeral arrangements for Officer Darrell Adams
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.