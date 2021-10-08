Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Teen from Uzbekistan receives life-saving surgery in Memphis

Teen from Uzbekistan receives life-saving surgery in Memphis
Teen from Uzbekistan receives life-saving surgery in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South welcomed a teenager from Central Asia this summer and wrapped her up tightly with tender, loving care.

The 13-year-old has undergone three life-saving and life-changing surgeries and has felt the love of the Mid-South in a powerful way.

Action News 5 showed you the GoFundMe request the night Shabbona arrived on August 8. The orphan’s story touched a lot of hearts.

”We received a lot of gifts from that. It’s not just Americans who gave, not just the Mid-South. It reached all the way around the world,” said philanthropist Dan Patterson.

Patterson met Shabbona in an orphanage in Uzbekistan where his Memphis-based company, Silverleafe International, does business.

The girl had a dangerous mass of veins growing under her face that threatened to grow into her brain, cause a stroke, and take her life.

Uzbek doctors had no way to treat Shabbona.

Patterson knew physicians at Le Bonheur and Semmes Murphy Clinic could help.

”Thanks to Dan, I think he changed the whole life of Shabbona. And it’s not only treatment. What we have seen here every day is she’s changing. She never thought it’s going to happen in her life, but it’s happening,” translator Beck Niyazov said.

Shabbona’s three Memphis surgeries were a success!

”I’d like to say thank you Dr. Elijovich and all the best. Great job,” Shabbona said.

The teenager and her chaperone, an Uzbek nurse named Surayyo Esanova, have enjoyed the hospitality of FedEx Family House at Le Bonheur and the warm embrace of people everywhere they’ve visited in the Mid-South.

SURAYYO ESANOVA/ Nurse @ 2:02:40/ RUNS: 05 >

“We just fell in love with people, with culture. If we talk about Shabbona, she’s changed a lot. She looks pretty now,” Esanova said.

Uzbekistan sits in Central Asia, nearly 7,000 miles from Memphis.

Patterson’s company sponsors a soccer team there that cheered Shabbona on during her trio of Memphis surgeries.

<DAN PATTERSON/ Philanthropist @ 1:45:24/ RUNS: 08>

”Even though we might be worlds apart, we’re very, very similar in our love for each other, the richness of our history,” Patterson said.

Patterson says many doctors and generous people stepped up for Shabbona who may be just the first of many Uzbek children receiving Memphis’ medicinal mercy.

”We’re looking towards looking at other children and orphans we can help,” Patterson said.

Doctors say after three surgeries, it will take months for the swelling in Shabbona’s face to go down.

As she matures, she may have to return to Memphis for more treatment, but for now, thanks to many people, Shabbona can have a normal life!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
TBI: Man shot, killed by officers at Hardeman County Sheriff's Office
TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center

Latest News

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
City of Memphis is planning a youth symposium about vaccines on Friday October 8 at 9:01 a.m.
Memphis symposium planned for kids and parents to talk about vaccines