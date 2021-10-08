Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Safety on top of SCS, parents minds

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Security is on the top of minds of Shelby County Schools parents and officials. While the district hires safety experts to review all its security protocols, three schools were put on lockdown after police got a call of a possible threat of a person on campus with a gun on Friday.

Kingsbury High, Middle and Elementary schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Friday morning after Memphis Police got a call form security at the high school about the potential threat.

“I came here because my daughter called and said they were on lockdown,” one parent said outside Kingsbury High School “I asked why are you on lockdown. She said it’s not a drill.”

Hundreds of parents showed up to Kingsbury High School to pick up their kids after they got word of the school being on lockdown. Memphis Police confirmed they investigated a possible threat of a person on campus with a gun, but found no credible threat or weapons at the school.

As parents worked to find out what was going on, many were eager to get their children home. Shelby County Schools gave parents the option to dismiss their children early.

“I just came here as quick as I could,” grandparent Rosemary Wilson said.

“I got my child,” one parent said.

SCS officials said schools are often put on precautionary lockdowns when there may be a perceived threat, even at times during criminal investigations off campus but nearby.

It’s just one part of a full safety plan the district wants reviewed by safety experts. Thursday Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said former MPD Director Toney Armstrong is reviewing that plan.

Ray said the review will include a look at what’s currently in place, having Armstrong assist during training sessions and even help revisit the idea of a Peace Force- an armed school police force, replacing the resource officers already in schools.

Parents said after hearing of the school shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional they know something like that could happen anywhere.

“It’s real now. Look at all those parents,” A Kingsbury High School parent said.

SCS said a robocall didn’t go out to Kingsbury families during the school day since a confirmed threat was not found, but one did go out after dismissal.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Collierville police release details on events leading up to Kroger mass shooting
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Shooting at Commas Lounge
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings at Memphis gas station, nightclub

Latest News

“It’s a complicated, factually driven case” says attorney defending former NBA player Tony...
“It’s a complicated, factually driven case” says attorney defending former NBA player Tony Allen and his wife in wire fraud case
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Memphis mayor shares solutions to reduce violent crime
Reward offered for info in USPS carrier robberies
USPS trucks robbed, reward offered for information