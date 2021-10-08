Retired Fayette County K9 dies at the age of 16

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A retired K9 with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office died this week at the age of 16.

FCSO says Lieutenant Demie took her last breath in the arms of her handler.

FCSO says she was during her time in service she was instrumental in tracking and apprehending suspects and bomb detection. She served 11 years with FCSO before retiring in December 2020.

The agency wrote on Facebook: “Demie was deployed on many patrol functions, investigations, and demonstrations over the years but nothing on her resume could ever compare to the relationship, loyalty and love she shared with Captain Kenny Cook. Demie will go down in history being remembered as a ‘Good Girl.’”

Thank you for your service Demie.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of retired K9 Lieutenant Demie. Demie passed away at her home... Posted by Fayette County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 8, 2021

