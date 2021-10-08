Advertise with Us
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POTTSVILLE, Ark. (CNN) - A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he responded to the report of choking baby.

“I don’t like to look at myself as a hero, I did what any other officer would do that day,” 23-year-old Cody Hubbard said.

The Pottsville police officer was doing traffic control when he received the urgent call from dispatch.

“There wasn’t a whole lot going on and within seconds, like this job does, it went to chaos,” Hubbard said.

Dispatch reported a 3-week-old infant, named Grady, was choking and not moving at all.

“The whole way that I was heading there, I was saying a prayer,” Hubbard said. “Because I didn’t want the worst that was going through my mind to happen.”

When he arrived at the scene, the grandmother was holding Grady, as the mother and father stood nearby.

“What’s going on?” Hubbard is heard saying in the bodycam footage.

“He’s labored. He is breathing. But it’s like he’s holding his breathing,” the grandmother responds.

Hubbard said the family’s distress didn’t make the call easier.

“When I got there, the grandmother was holding the child, and the mother and father, they were crying as expected. And the mother was freaking out,” he said.

The rookie officer immediately began lifesaving efforts.

“I’d like to say my dad instincts kicked in, and I didn’t look at Grady as a baby, I looked at him as if he was my child,” he said.

Recalling training that he had recently attended, Hubbard began the Heimlich maneuver for infants.

After about 24 pats, Grady began to move and cry.

“To hear that it was only 24 pats is really surprising. To me it felt like I was doing 1,000 pats in a second,” Hubbard said.

The family was immediately grateful for the officer’s actions.

The incident left a great impact on Hubbard.

“When I got back into my car, I could feel that feeling in my stomach that I was just fixing to cry my eyes out.

“As a cop, you don’t like to seem weak, so I was like ‘you can’t cry on camera,’” Hubbard said. “So, I turned the camera off, I bawled like a baby.”

EMS checked out Grady afterwards and he is doing OK.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

