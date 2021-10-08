Advertise with Us
Memphis, Shelby County leaders pay respects to Barbara Swearengen Ware

Program for visitation of former city council member Barbara Swearengen Ware.
(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens paid their respects to former Memphis city council woman Barbara Swearengen Ware at her visitation Friday morning.

Ware represented District 7 for 16 years which included Douglass, North Memphis and parts of Downtown.

Ware passed away on September 30 at the age of 82.

Everyone, from current city council members to judges, came to her visitation at Greater Community Temple COGIC Church.

“When we get in these positions we stand on the shoulders of some of the greatest leaders in this country. Mrs. Barbara Swearengen Ware was one of those leaders. She was genuine, she was caring, and she was willing to do whatever to make this community better,” Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. said.

“She was always the kindest, most sweetest lady. Always had a smile, a hug for you. To hear of her passing was just so devastating not only for us personally, but for the entire community,” said Shelby County General Sessions Court Judge Betty Thomas Moore.

Ware was a member of Faith Fellowship Church.

Friends and family described Ware as a woman who loved God and her community.

Ware passed away due to COVID-19.

